5 Members Of A Sureños-affiliated Transnational Criminal Organization Have Been Charged With Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy

A federal grand jury recently returned a nine-count indictment against five members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) affiliated with the Sureños, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick.

According to court documents, the defendants willfully collaborated to purchase and distribute massive amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar leads and organizes the “Diaz-Aguilar DTO,” which has been operating and distributing controlled narcotics in Minnesota since at least 2024. During a multi-month investigation, law enforcement seized huge amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from members of the Diaz-Aguilar-DTO. During the inquiry, law enforcement discovered that the Diaz-Aguilar DTO is affiliated with and supplied by one or more transnational criminal groups that traffic narcotics from Mexico.

Individuals have been indicted for the following crimes:

Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar, 32, a Mexican national residing in New Prague, Minnesota, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Juan Martin Elvira, Jr., 36, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Edward Gonzalez, 29, of Hastings, Minnesota, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Eric Anthony Rodriguez, 46, of St. Paul, Minnesota, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

One additional participant in the plot is still at large and faces arrest.

“The Sureños and other drug cartels are dangerous criminal organizations that are fueling the drug crisis in America,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “Cartel-backed drug dealers are on notice. Do not bring your poison to Minnesota. If you do, you will see federal charges and federal prison time.”

This case is the outcome of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is part of.

Operation Take Back America is a nationwide initiative that mobilizes the Department of Justice’s full resources to combat the invasion of illegal immigration, eliminate cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from violent criminals.

Raphael B. Coburn, an assistant US attorney, is prosecuting the case.

