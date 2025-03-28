5 Arrested After “Retail Blitz” at Safeway

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested five individuals during a retail theft operation at a Bethesda Safeway on March 20. Suspects were charged with theft, conspiracy, and other charges; some were freed on the scene, while others were taken to the Central Processing Unit.

According to MCPD, “Officers from the 2nd District Station—Patrol Investigation Unit, Central Business District Team, Community Operations, and Special Assignment Team arrested five individuals during a retail blitz conducted on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Safeway store in the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda.”

At about 12:30 p.m., two suspects, a man and a woman, entered the store. The male suspect chose property and departed the store without paying. Officers detained him after discovering stolen Safeway items and drug paraphernalia, but no marijuana. The suspect gave officers a phony name. Officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Shelon Emmanel Johnson from an unknown address. Officers also discovered that Johnson had two active arrest warrants, one for theft and the other for violating his probation for drug possession.

Officers discovered that the female suspect and Johnson collaborated to take the property. They confirmed that she had also given a bogus identity, identifying her as Dequita LaShawn Jones from Gaithersburg. Johnson and Jones were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where Johnson was charged with stealing $100 to $1,500, possessing drug paraphernalia, making a false statement to a peace officer, and obstructing and impeding. Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit theft of $100 to less than $1,500 and freed on her recognizance.

Another suspect, later identified as Daniel Mossing Troen of Kensington, entered the business at 2 p.m., stole property, and then fled without paying. Officers established his identity and issued a trespass notice and a criminal citation for theft under $100. Officers released Troen after he signed both agreements.

At 2:55 p.m., two more suspects entered the store, took items, and departed without paying. Officers detained the defendants at the Bethesda Metro Station after discovering stolen Safeway property in their possession.

The accused, both from Washington, D.C., were identified as James Baker, 39, and Kristchelle Aniya Wedge, 19 years old. Officers issued trespass notices and criminal citations to Baker and Aniya, charging them with theft ranging from $100 to $1,500. “They were both released from the scene.”

