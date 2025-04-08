4 Arrested And 9 Warrants Issued In Omaha Check Fraud Ring

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three additional people and issued nine more warrants in a check fraud scam.

The DCSO announced Monday that they had detained four persons and issued nine warrants in connection with a scheme in which the accused deposited and cashed counterfeit checks.

According to DCSO, the suspects deposited and cashed the checks before First National Bank of Omaha ATMs could deny them.

The DCSO initially arrested the lady suspected of being the scheme’s ringleader in early March. They claim the woman would entice people to join the plan by promising a portion of the profits.

According to the investigation, she was recruiting co-conspirators who had previously experienced homelessness.

Since then, the DCSO has made four arrests in the ring, including the ringleader, who is identified as:

Rukyia Dean, age 49

Alea Smith, age 33

Robert Cobb, age 34

Armonte Maxfield, age 24

In the announcement, DCSO stated that nine others have arrest warrants.

Cody Ferguson, age 32

Yevlan Brown, age 30

Alaijha Station, age 21

Curtis Maxwell, age 63

Timothy Creswell, age 55

Sean Belton, age 24

Kenya Brooks, age 31

Fabion Thomas, age 25

Destiney Wynne, age 25

The DCSO says 15 more arrest warrants are being evaluated by prosecutors.

In total, the DCSO claims 28 individuals stole more than $53,000 from FNBO banks during the operation.

Reference Article