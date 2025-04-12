4 Arrested After Robbery Investigation Leads To Found Of Drugs And Guns Inside Northwest Omaha Home

Four people are in jail after a robbery arrest resulted in a search warrant and the finding of drugs inside a northwest Omaha home.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hotel on 103rd Street and Blair High Road for a report of domestic violence, including an armed robbery. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the suspect was in a residence around 156th and Ida Street.

When deputies arrived at the property, they discovered the robbery suspect, 29-year-old Derrick McNamara, in the backyard.

McNamara was arrested without incident and booked into jail on one count of robbery, use of a firearm to conduct a felony, and third-degree domestic abuse.

Following McNamara’s arrest, deputies and a DCSO SWAT team conducted a search warrant at the home, discovering narcotics and a loaded weapon.

They arrested three additional people on a variety of crimes.

Risa Lutton, 42, is charged with possession of a controlled substance; Jeremy Smith, 48, is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance; and Derek Archer, 41, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to disclose a concealed carry firearm. Archer also possessed a misdemeanor warrant for theft by fraud.

Reference Article