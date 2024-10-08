4 Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping And Gang Assault In Buffalo

Posted by Jan McDonald October 8, 2024

On October 2, the Buffalo police made an announcement stating that they have arrested a total of four individuals in connection with an alleged kidnapping and gang assault.

On October 2, the police received a call and promptly responded to a residence on Virginia Street’s 500 block in order to locate an individual. The person was successfully found and subsequently brought to the police station.

The police stated that the family member who reached out to them had information about the potential whereabouts of the victim, as they had been contacted for ransom.

Four individuals have been charged after a thorough investigation led to the identification of multiple suspects.

Four individuals, identified as Raymone Wilson (20), Savannah Brosius (22), Daquel Braxton (25), and Jeremiah Martin (26), have been arrested by the police. They are facing charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree gang assault, and second-degree robbery. Additionally, Wilson has been charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance due to his alleged possession of suspected crack cocaine.

The police are currently searching for additional suspects who are still at large, and it is possible that more charges will be filed in the future.

