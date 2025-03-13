31-year-old Woman Dies Following Two-vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s crash Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is looking into a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in the Adelphi neighborhood. Berta Marroquin Colindres, 31, of Hyattsville, died as a passenger.

On March 10, 2025, at around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the Adelphi Road and Riggs Road intersection for a collision involving two vehicles. Several hours later, the hospital pronounced the person dead. The two involved drivers appear to have suffered minor injuries.

The preliminary inquiry found that the two vehicles collided near Adelphi Road and Riggs Road. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (which may be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play), or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0012350.

Reference Article