3 People Charged In Multi-county Scheme, Accused Of Changing Payout Amounts From Gas Station Slot Machines

Charges have just been filed in a theft scheme involving virtual slot machines in multiple Western Pennsylvania counties.

Ryan Black, 52, of Homestead; Matthew Cubberley, 38, of Pittsburgh; and Keith Lumley, 48, of McKeesport are charged with corrupt organizations, forgery, theft by deceit, and access device fraud.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the gang worked in Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong, Crawford, and Blair counties from January to March.

According to authorities, the accused individuals would play games at gas stations, convenience stores, pubs, and restaurants to acquire redemption tickets. They would then take the tickets outside and “wash” them with chemicals, increasing the payment significantly, before redeeming them.

The plan netted around $71,000, according to the AG’s office.

Reference Article