3 People Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting 63-year-old In Iowa City

Three persons were detained in Iowa City over the weekend for allegedly attacking a 63-year-old man.

According to criminal complaints, Treighton McGlothlin, 20, of Waterloo; Braden Jordan, 20, of Cedar Rapids; and Pierce Horak, 21, of Urbana, were yelling at the victim at Clinton Street and Lafayette Street around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the three then struck the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground.

The victim had injuries to his face and leg. When cops came, he had a huge, bloody goose egg on his head.

According to first responders, the sufferer seemed to have lost consciousness and claimed to be “stunned” for a brief while.

The victim identified three individuals as his attackers.

According to the criminal allegations filed against Horak, Jordan, and McGlothlin, the males smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, and were wearing bar wristbands when officers stopped them.

Police also say they discovered phony IDs in their wallets.

According to the accusations, McGlothlin is charged with assault, possession of a fake ID, and public intoxication.

According to the complaints, Horak is charged with public intoxication and assault.

According to the complaint, Jordan is accused of assault.

There could be other charges pending in this case.

Reference Article