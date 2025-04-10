3 Girls, Aged Ten And Eleven, Charged In Loyalsock

Last month, three young girls were charged in two separate, violent incidents in nature.

On March 3, police were called to River Rock Academy in Loyalsock to deal with a “unruly student,” an 11-year-old Lock Haven girl, according to a Montoursville PSP report issued on April 8.

The report accuses the Lock Haven teenager of breaking several desks, a clock, and window curtains in a classroom. The report identifies two males, ages 30 and 52, as her victims. In total, she caused approximately $325 in damage. Trooper Lee Kling said charges would be brought against her.

The study also reported an incident involving two 10-year-olds, each of whom served as both the perpetrator and the victim.

On March 30, state police responded to the Econo Lodge on East Third Street after receiving reports of two 10-year-old girls arguing. Both girls received harassment citations.

Reference Article