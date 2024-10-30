3 Apprehended After Using Counterfeit Bills At Several Target, Kohl’s Stores Across Utah

Three individuals were apprehended for utilizing fake currency at multiple Target and Kohl’s locations throughout Utah.

Three individuals, namely Michael Canari Ramos, Fernando Granados Veliz, and Jennifer Quespe, have been charged with several felony offenses. These charges include theft, retail theft, pattern of unlawful activity, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The ages of the accused are 22, 24, and 23 respectively.

On Saturday, the employees at Target in Orem took immediate action and contacted the Orem Police Department when they discovered that four individuals were trying to make purchases using counterfeit $100 bills. The individuals were also attempting to return items that they had purchased at the Target in Spanish Fork, using counterfeit $100 bills.

According to the employees, they discovered that three of the bills were counterfeit after comparing them with other $100 bills they had in their possession.

According to the affidavit, three bills were discovered in different locations – two were left behind at a checkout counter, while one was found in the parking lot.

Both video surveillance and counterfeit bills, including some with identical serial numbers, confirmed the suspects’ involvement.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated a significant amount of stolen goods from various retailers. This included over $1,400 worth of Target merchandise and more than $500 worth of Kohl’s merchandise. In addition, they discovered 88 counterfeit $100 bills and seized over $4,000 in U.S. currency.

During the investigation, it was discovered that numerous Target and Kohl’s stores in the state were affected. These impacted stores include:

On October 26th,

Spanish Fork Target Provo Towne Center Target Provo State Street Target Orem Kohl’s Orem Target American Fork Target American Fork Kohl’s (x2)



On October 27th,

South Jordan Target Fort Union Target West Jordan Target West Valley City Target American Fork Kohl’s



On October 28th, we witnessed an event that left a lasting impact.

Centerville Kohl’s Centerville Target Layton Kohl’s Clinton Kohl’s



According to the affidavit, Target Loss and Prevention estimate their total loss to be around $4,300, while Kohl’s estimates their total loss to be around $4,100.

According to the affidavit, all three suspects currently in custody are foreign nationals awaiting immigration hearings. They have provided addresses in New York and New Jersey, although the police have not yet been able to verify these addresses.

Furthermore, it was mentioned in the affidavit that none of the three suspects have any known connections to Utah.

