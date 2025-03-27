27 People Arrested In Prison-based Drug And Money Laundering Operation

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee charged twenty-seven individuals for their involvement in “an extensive drug and money laundering conspiracy” that operated in the mid-state from 2018 to 2021.

Federal officials discovered U.S. Mail parcels “containing substantial quantities” of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. The substances were linked to Humberto “Pelon” Morales’ large-scale drug trafficking operation within the state prison system. During the inquiry, authorities discovered Morales reportedly operated in several Middle Tennessee counties, as well as other states, including Mexico.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that at Morales’ direction, co-conspirators “routinely sent wire transfers consisting of drug proceeds totaling, at a minimum, hundreds of thousands of dollars” to Mexico to pay for controlled drugs and promote the conspiracy’s continuing operation. Co-conspirators also put drug proceeds into bank accounts and carried out wire transfers relevant to the conspiracy.

“For years, our office has worked diligently to break up this deadly criminal organization and hold its members accountable,” acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire said. “These dangerous criminals who plagued our community are behind bars, some for decades. Thanks to the dedication of our prosecutors and our law enforcement partners, their day is over, and justice has been served.”

Morales was referred to as “a ranking Surenos gang member” and was serving a decades-long term at the Tennessee Department of Correction for a Williamson County home invasion. Morales and other co-conspirators reportedly used encryption communication services and cell phones smuggled into Tennessee jails to organize drug deliveries across state and national borders.

The complete list of people arrested, along with their sentences, is shown below:

Humberto Morales, a/k/a “Pelon” – age 33 – life imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release

Armando Lopez, age 48, 324 months’ imprisonment and 7 years of supervised release

Jennifer Montejo, age 37, 300 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Avigael Cruz, age 33, 264 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Jose Alvarado, age 48, 240 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Kevin Oliva-Hernandez, age 35, 216 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Jesse Sanchez, age 35, 216 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Jacob Lee, age 29, 216 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Billy Cruz, age 30, 204 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Phillip Christopher Smith, age 45, 204 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Mario Garcia Flores, age 37, 180 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Terrance Marquette Bobo, age 32, 180 months’ imprisonment in two cases and 5 years of supervised release

Austin Dodd, age 29, 180 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Justin Blake Lee, age 30, 168 months’ imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release

Jairo Rostran, age 32, 156 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Grecia Rocio Barrios, age 37, 156 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Ricardo Davalos Martinez, age 32, 144 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Kevin Tidwell, age 31, 120 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Kim Lamont Birdsong, age 53, 100 months’ imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release

Tiffany Messick, age 30, 84 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Jasmine Taylor, age 30, 78 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

David Ku, age 49, 66 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release

Oscar Avelar Anguiano, age 37, 66 months’ imprisonment and 1 year of supervised release

Luis Ramirez Escudero, age 32, 60 months’ imprisonment and 1 year of supervised release

Melinda Tidwell, age 35, 50 months’ imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release

Stacy Owens, age 35, 12 months’ imprisonment and 3 years of supervised release, followed by an additional 11-month sentence in a related matter.

Korrine Parker, age 47, time served and 5 years of supervised release.

As of this writing, Vasquez and Ramirez continue to evade justice. In other cases, six other individuals associated with Morales faced accusations and received convictions.

“The collaboration between HSI and IRS-CI exemplifies the relentless pursuit of justice, even when crimes are committed behind prison walls,” Homeland Security Investigations Nashville Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud said. “Together with our partners, HSI will continue to disrupt criminal networks, ensuring that we hold these violent gangs accountable, regardless of where they operate.”

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, six of those offenders will face deportation proceedings at the completion of their sentences.

