22-year-old Woman Dead And 3 Others Injured Following Head-on Collision In Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 22-year-old Beaver Dam woman died in a head-on collision Friday night.

Deputies got a report of a vehicle going in the opposite direction on US HWY 151 near State HWY 73.

Another 911 call reported a vehicle colliding with another vehicle head-on.

A preliminary inquiry found that an SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Deputies said it struck an automobile driving northbound.

Following the collision, the SUV rolled multiple times.

Deputies say there were two 17-year-old girls in the SUV. They sustained significant injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old Fond du Lac woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was brought to a hospital.

