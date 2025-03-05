20-year-old driver killed in fatal crash on I-44 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning

Posted by Jan McDonald March 5, 2025

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on I-44 northbound.

Keavin Grady, a 20-year-old from Meeker, Oklahoma, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway to the right and crash into a pole, as reported by OHP.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Grady was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, he sustained injuries to his head, legs, arms, internal trunk, and external trunk.

According to investigators, Grady had to endure being trapped in the vehicle for approximately 10 minutes until the OKCFD was able to free him.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision. However, they have noted that Grady was driving at an excessive speed given the wet road conditions.

