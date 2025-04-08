20 Restaurants And Retail Businesses Burglarized Overnight In Southwest Suburbs

Police in suburban Downers Grove are investigating after up to 20 storefronts were burglarized overnight, including popular restaurants.

According to the Village of Downers Grove, police were notified of the crimes at 3:40 a.m. Monday after receiving complaints of a commercial burglar alarm in the 2900 block of Finley Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered “approximately 20” additional commercial burglaries nearby, including along Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue retail corridors.

Glass windows and doors were damaged in multiple fast-food and fast-casual establishments, including McCallister’s Deli, Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera, Taco Maya, and others, according to photos and video footage from the burglaries.

Police stated no one was in custody. It was unclear whether anything from the restaurants or businesses had been taken.

The run of burglaries occurred approximately 90 minutes before a crash-and-grab at a GameStop retail shop in Chicago’s 1200 block of South Canal Street. According to authorities, a group of suspects rammed a Jeep SUV into the business, pushed their way inside, and began stealing stuff. The suspects then got back into the Jeep, along with two other vehicles, and fled eastbound, according to authorities.

Nobody was in custody, and Chicago police were investigating.

The robberies come shortly after numerous similar ones in neighboring areas, including Highland Park and Deerfield, where a group of burglars targeted over a dozen establishments in 30 minutes, leaving tracks of shattered glass and trash.

