A shooting late Saturday night in Southeast D.C. injured two women, authorities confirmed Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the intersection of South Capitol Street and Anacostia Drive shortly before midnight on April 5.

There, they discovered two women had been shot. Both were conscious and breathing.

DC Fire and EMS treated one woman on the spot for a graze wound, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

