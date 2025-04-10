2 Women Arrested After Nearly 49,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized In Lincoln Bust

Two Lincoln women were arrested after investigators say they found over 49,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs during a car stop and home search in Lancaster County.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a brown 2018 Chevy Equinox just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80 near NW 48th Street. Authorities said the stop was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

A sheriff’s K-9 assisted in determining probable cause, which led to a search of the vehicle. Investigators claim they discovered around 26,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 11 methylphenidate pills, different paraphernalia, THC items, and cash in the car.

The driver, Mallory Chartraw, 39, and her passenger, Maria Siemsen, 41, both from Lincoln, were arrested. A search warrant was later issued at Chartraw’s residence, where investigators say they discovered an additional 23,000 suspected fentanyl tablets, psilocybin mushrooms, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officials estimate the street value of the recovered fentanyl to be more than $976,000.

According to court filings, authorities discovered that the women obtained the fentanyl in New Mexico and had previously made multiple trips there to obtain a big quantity of the drug.

Both ladies were charged with various felonies at their arraignments on Wednesday. A judge placed Chartraw’s bond at 10% of $1 million and Siemsen’s bond at 10% of $750,000.

On May 15, both of them should return to court.

