2 U.S. Fighter Pilots Dead Following Tragic Crash Sunday

Two US fighter pilots have been declared dead following a horrific crash last week.

Earlier this week, the US Navy declared two aviators missing after their jet crashed into hilly terrain in Washington. They were apparently on a training mission when they crashed into the difficult terrain. The EA-18G Growler airplane from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed in the Mount Rainier area of Washington. The fighter pilots remained undiscovered despite a lengthy and extensive search following the crash.

The US Navy announced their deaths on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports that we won’t reveal the fighter pilots’ names until we’ve notified their relatives and next of kin.

The aviators’ names won’t be released until a day after their next of kin have been notified, the Navy said in a statement Sunday, adding that search and rescue efforts have shifted into a long-term salvage and recovery operation as the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, the commanding officer of the aviators’ Electronic Attack Squadron, issued a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” stated the captain. “Our top concern right now is to support the families of our fallen aviators. We appreciate the continuous teamwork to securely recover the deceased.

Our thoughts are with the pilots’ families and friends. May they rest peacefully.

Reference Article