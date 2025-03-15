2 Teens Died From Deadly Fentanyl Provided By Elias Santiago Now Facing 15 Years In Prison

An Atlantic County man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in the deaths of two teens, New Jersey authorities reported Thursday.

Elias Santiago, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced March 10 by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman. In December, he pled guilty to two charges of drug-related death under strict responsibility. Santiago must complete 85% of his sentence before being eligible for release under the No Early Release Act.

“The defendant sold deadly, illegal drugs disguised as Percocet, leading directly to the overdose deaths of two teenagers,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “This case highlights the tragic consequences when callous drug dealers sell their dangerous products to unsuspecting users.”

The investigation began on August 17, 2022, when 14-year-old A.P. and 17-year-old M.M. were discovered unresponsive in A.P.’s residence in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Both were later declared deceased at a Delaware hospital. Investigators established that they had taken fentanyl-laced pills acquired from Santiago in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

On September 22, 2022, authorities tracked Santiago’s drug transactions using encrypted messaging apps and conducted a search warrant at his residence in Egg Harbor City, recovering counterfeit pills and packing materials that matched those discovered at the incident. Santiago eventually admitted in court that he sold the medicines that caused the teens’ deaths.

