2 Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery At Apartment

The Montgomery County authorities have recently made public the surveillance footage of individuals who are being sought in connection with an armed robbery that took place on December 23, 2024. The incident occurred in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.

Two unknown men are being sought after for robbing a victim as they were entering their apartment. The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black hood, black pants, black shoes, and white/gray socks. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black hood, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about these suspects or this crime, please visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org. On the website, you can click on the “www.p3tips.com” link located at the top of the page. Alternatively, you can call 1-866-411-8477. Remember, tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000. Rest assured, your tips can remain anonymous.

