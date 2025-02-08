2 Suspects Wanted For Armed Robbery At Apartment

Posted by Jan McDonald February 8, 2025

The Montgomery County authorities have recently made public the surveillance footage of individuals who are being sought in connection with an armed robbery that took place on December 23, 2024. The incident occurred in the 11400 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.

Two unknown men are being sought after for robbing a victim as they were entering their apartment. The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black hood, black pants, black shoes, and white/gray socks. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black hood, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about these suspects or this crime, please visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org. On the website, you can click on the “www.p3tips.com” link located at the top of the page. Alternatively, you can call 1-866-411-8477. Remember, tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000. Rest assured, your tips can remain anonymous.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.