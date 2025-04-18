2 Suspects Sought After Man Murdered On Lincoln Park Sidewalk

Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and murdered on a Lincoln Park sidewalk Wednesday evening. It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of West Lill.

A resident said they heard one gunshot, saw a flash, and then heard someone shout, “Let’s get out of here.” Two persons fled the site.

According to CPD, a 28-year-old guy was located on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was declared deceased at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 9:58 p.m.

The witnesses described the suspects as a Black male standing approximately 5’11” tall, wearing a gray or white hoodie over his head, and a heavyset Black female standing about 5’8″ tall, wearing a navy hoodie.

Wednesday’s gunfire is the first in Lincoln Park this year, following three in 2024. The neighborhood has no shooting victims as of this day : 2023, 2022, 2020, or 2019. There were two by this point in 2021.

