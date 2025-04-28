2 Suspects In January 2025 Homicide Arrested In Tarrant

Two suspects were arrested in Birmingham as part of a homicide investigation and are now facing capital murder charges.

Nehemiah Williams Wren, a 20-year-old resident of Birmingham, was the victim of that crime, which happened on January 13, 2025.

On Saturday, April 26, detectives from the Birmingham Police Department presented their evidence to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, and two suspects were issued capital murder warrants.

On Sunday, April 27, the Tarrant Police Department arrested Landon Jones III, 26, and a 17-year-old in the 2000 block of Woodrow Avenue.

Both suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

