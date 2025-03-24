2 Police Officers Wounded While Working Special Duty At Hollywood Casino Columbus

Two police officers were hurt Saturday morning while working at a casino in west Columbus, according to the city’s Fraternal Order of Police.

According to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 President Brian Steel, the officers were on a special duty shift at Hollywood Casino Columbus when they sustained minor injuries while apprehending a “disorderly” drunk person.

The City of Columbus website defines special duty as the hiring of an off-duty police officer for security, traffic control, or escorting.

Both policemen were treated and released, Steel stated.

“This is yet another reminder of the challenges our officers face every day, even in off-duty roles,” Steel said. “The FOP stands firmly behind our dedicated officers and the critical work they do to keep our community safe.”

No information about the suspect was supplied.

