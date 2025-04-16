2 People Shot At Schnucks Parking Lot Monday Night In South St. Louis

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in a Schnucks parking lot in south St. Louis on Monday night.

According to SLMPD, the gunshot occurred around 10:35 p.m. at the Schnucks on the 3400 block of S. Grand Blvd.

The hospital informed the officers that an 18-year-old man had received gunshot wounds. He was listed as in critical but stable condition.

Officers learned about the shooting of a 19-year-old man while on the scene. Officers found him at Cherokee and Gravois. EMS took the 19-year-old to the hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police claim the two met at the Schnucks parking lot to execute a firearms transaction with some unknown buyers. During the deal, the buyers shot the two men.

Detectives have been unable to gather any information on the buyers.

The inquiry into this occurrence is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this event who wishes to remain anonymous and is interested in a potential monetary reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

