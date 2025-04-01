2 People Killed In Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

Camden County police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of Elm Street at 10:54 p.m. and discovered Francisco Benavides, a 21-year-old Pennsauken resident, with gunshot wounds, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Authorities said they transported Benavides to Cooper University Hospital, where they pronounced him dead shortly after.

Authorities said that Luis Delgado, a 22-year-old native of Camden, died shortly after receiving gunshot wounds at the same hospital.

The investigation is underway.

