2 People Arrested After Drug Bust In Virginia

Two people were arrested following a drug bust in Alleghany County on Sunday night, April 6, 2025.

At 11:00 p.m., deputies from the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office Regional Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence at 8003 Potts Creek Road.

The raid occurred in response to a report received earlier in the day about methamphetamine distribution at the property.

Inside the home, deputies discovered about three-quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine, various smoking devices, and a pistol.

While at the residence, police arrested Kevin Nida and Sherry Vance.

Nida is charged with many counts, including possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute Schedule I or II drugs—his third or more crime.

Vance was charged with possessing Schedule I or II drugs with the intent to manufacture or distribute them, as well as having a firearm while in possession of such drugs.

The sheriff urged anybody with knowledge regarding illegal drug activity to call the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force at 540-965-6308 or the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770, option #8, to remain anonymous.

The Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force consists of members from the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Bath County Sheriff’s Office, Craig County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

