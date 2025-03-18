2 More Armed Robbery Crewmen Detained After Saturday Mugging In Roscoe Village

Hours after police reported that a 16-year-old boy had been charged with being a member of a prolific armed robbery squad responsible for more than 20 holdups in the previous month, there is more positive news to report.

Police in Chicago nabbed two additional robbers on Saturday afternoon after another heist was reported in Roscoe Village. According to a source acquainted with the case, the youths arrested yesterday are also members of the gang that authorities are seeking.

Witnesses contacted 911 to report up to five younger men wielding firearms attacking a man in the 1900 block of West Cornelia. Officers came swiftly and called an ambulance for the 55-year-old victim, who was experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath.

Three suspects were apprehended by officers in the vicinity. Two of them, one caught in the 1900 block of West Diversey and the other in the 2700 block of North Leavitt, have been charged with robbery and unlawful possession of firearms. The individuals in question are aged 16 and 17.

The individuals are facing charges of misdemeanor trespassing to a vehicle as the white Hyundai they were found in had been reported stolen from the 2000 block of North Hamlin, as per CPD.

Unfortunately, the police believe that another group of robbers who took part in yesterday’s robbery managed to escape. Law enforcement officers are hopeful that they will be able to apprehend them soon.

