2 Mississippi Men Ordered To Pay More Than $15,000 For Deer Poaching Violations In Ohio

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has sentenced two Mississippi men to pay more than $15,000 in restitution and fines after pleading guilty to a series of wildlife charges related to the illegal poaching of white-tailed deer in Ohio.

Dawson Brown, 25, and Jase D. Smith, 24, both of Poplarville, pleaded guilty to various violations in Belmont and Muskingum counties, including hunting without licenses, using unlawful tactics, and failing to properly tag and report captured deer.

Brown pleaded guilty in Belmont County Court to seven crimes, including using a motor vehicle to hunt, using a firearm during archery season, spotlighting, and possessing untagged deer parts.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $13,169.37, as well as fines and court fees of $865. Brown was also sentenced to 390 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and he must serve three years probation. Ohio has canceled his hunting licenses for three years.

Smith was convicted in Muskingum and Belmont Counties. He was convicted in Muskingum County Court of hunting without authority, not having the required nonresident licenses, and failing to record a deer harvest. He was forced to pay $1,885 in restitution and $249.25 in penalties and court fees, serve 30 days in jail, and give up his state hunting privileges for three years.

Smith was sentenced to three years probation in Belmont County and fined an additional $605 in court expenses. The Ohio Division of Wildlife seized six antlered deer skulls, five weapons, a crossbow, a floodlight, a deer mount, and processed venison during the investigation.

