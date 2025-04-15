2 Men Plead Guilty For Poaching Deer In Ohio

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced that two Mississippi men had pleaded guilty to breaching Ohio wildlife codes.

Dawson Brown, 25, and Jase Smith, 24, were charged with poaching white-tailed deer in southeast Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Brown pleaded guilty to seven offenses in Belmont County Court for illegally taking white-tailed deer, including hunting with a motor vehicle, hunting deer with a rifle during archery season, hunting outside of allowed shooting hours, and others. Brown’s two antler sets were analyzed for restitution, and he was sentenced to pay almost $13,000 in restitution plus $865 in fines and court fees. He must also serve three years on probation and give up his hunting privileges in Ohio for three years.

Smith pleaded guilty to four offenses in Muskingum County Court, including hunting without authority, hunting without a nonresident deer permit, hunting without a nonresident hunting license, and failing to game check a deer before harvest. He was forced to pay more than $1,800 in restitution and $245.25 in fines and court costs. In addition, he must serve 30 days in jail and forfeit his Ohio hunting licenses for three years.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of untagged deer parts. He was forced to pay $605 in penalties and court fees, as well as serve three years on probation. For this offense, he received a 60-day jail sentence.

The ODNR stated that both men will most certainly lose their hunting rights in 47 other states, including Mississippi, for three years. In total, the guys will be required to pay $15,054.37 in restitution.

