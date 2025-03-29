2 men discovered dead in abandoned car in Santa Cruz Mountains, now being investigated as a homicide: CHP

The CHP is now investigating a double homicide involving two men discovered dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Investigators said they were discovered dead Monday around 6:53 p.m. on State Route 35 near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos, though the exact location has not been established.

Sean Pfeffer, 45, of Boulder Creek, is one of two males found deceased, according to his sister.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to identify the cause of death and the victims’ injuries.

Sean’s sister Nicki Monroe Dorris recalls him saying, in part:

“He’s my baby brother. We are 2 years apart. He would have turned 46 as of next Monday… he looks like a [pit]Bull but his heart is made of gold. He was a father, a son, a brother and an uncle… I miss him so much it physically hurts!”

Just hours before the claimed incident, Sean shared this post on Facebook:

“If today isn’t work out know that it was James Collier the piece of crap that I invited to this mountain that still hasn’t left it and is working the f* out of my f**** cousin. I’m rolling down there right now jimmy I hope you shoot me.”

So far, officials have not released any information on a probable suspect or the circumstances behind the two men’s murders. However, they did state that their deaths did not appear to be the consequence of a crash.

