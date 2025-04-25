2 Men Apprehended After Fleeing Crash With Duffel Bag In Hand, Norwich Police Said

Police arrested two suspects after they fled a crash with a duffel bag in hand.

The guys were identified as Joel Figuereo, 28, of New York, and Steven Fermin, 28, of Manhattan, NY.

On Wednesday, officers rushed to the intersection of East Main St. and North Main St. for an automobile accident in which two suspects fled on foot.

Police said one of the suspects was carrying a huge duffel bag.

Two officers patrolled the area on the department’s new e-bikes.

According to officials, these e-bikes allow officers to efficiently access places that are difficult to reach by car.

The officers apprehended Figuereo and Fermin when they allegedly attempted to discard the duffel bag into a garbage can.

According to authorities, this bag included a substantial quantity of cannabis as well as packaging materials. It weighed approximately 13.6 pounds.

In conjunction with the arrest, officers recovered more than $23,000.

Figuereo and Fermin were charged with interfering with an officer and possessing more than one kilogram of marijuana.

Figuereo was also accused of avoiding accountability.

Anyone with additional information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Norwich Police Narcotics Unit at 860-886-5561 EXT #3153 or the anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 EXT #4.

Reference Article