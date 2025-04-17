2 Dead And Witness Injured In Lauderdale County Murder-suicide

Lauderdale County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide that left two individuals dead and another injured.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Ingram Street in the Underwood/Petersville Community at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a suspicious person.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found an injured woman with a single gunshot wound. They discovered she had watched somebody fire a single gunshot, striking another male in a nearby Sylvan Street apartment.

According to the sheriff’s office, after she departed the residence, the suspect pursued her and shot her as she attempted to seek aid.

Deputies immediately went to the residence on Sylvan Street and discovered two dead individuals.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives arrived and concluded that one of the males died from injuries caused by a single gunshot wound, while the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The injured woman was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently being investigated.

