19 Years Old Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas Dies In Car Crash Which Leaves Five Teammates Injured

Authorities report that a tragic car accident has claimed the life of a teenage girl who was recently crowned 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas. The incident also resulted in injuries to five of her teammates.

Emma Catherine Brungardt, a 19-year-old resident of Blue Rapids, tragically lost her life on Friday evening in a car accident. The vehicle she was traveling in collided with trees at a Y intersection near Garden City in rural Kansas, as confirmed by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, it was revealed that Kade Homm, Brungardt’s teammate and 18 years old, was the driver of the Ford Pickup truck carrying the group of teens. Tragically, the vehicle collided with a row of trees and overturned.

Brungardt was declared deceased at the scene.

Homm and four other passengers, including teammates Lakeddah J Downes, Alaura Crockett-Armijo, Kerstin S Tommer, and Emma G Krase, were transported to Citizens Medical Center in Colby to receive medical care for their minor injuries.

Sophomore student Brungardt, who is studying equine management and production at Colby Community College, achieved the prestigious title of Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas earlier this year.

Brungardt, an avid horse lover, frequently showcased her passion on her Facebook page through a collection of captivating horse photos. Just a few days before the heartbreaking incident occurred, she took to the platform to announce the sale of one of her beloved equine companions.

The Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant took to social media to share a touching tribute. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of Emma Brungardt, who holds the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas 2024.

Emma was an exceptional individual and equestrian who truly exemplified the essence of a rodeo queen. She consistently exceeded expectations by demonstrating unwavering dedication and passion for her craft.

“We will dearly miss her infectious smile and unique personality. Please remember to keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this unfathomable loss.”

Colby Community College fondly remembers the teenager as “a kind-hearted individual” who participated in goat tying, breakaway, and team roping competitions.

The statement expressed heartfelt prayers for all the families affected by the situation. It acknowledged Emma as a kind-hearted individual who had a knack for uplifting others with her positive attitude. The statement also highlighted how Emma’s presence radiated within and beyond the rodeo arena, emphasizing that her spirit will continue to shine bright.

Reference Article