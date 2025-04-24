19-year-old sentenced for driving 100 mph on I-10, causing deadly crash

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of a minor who was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Interstate 10 last year, according to officials.

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office reported that Kaiden Railey was recently sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

On February 29, 2024, the defendant was traveling at over 100 mph on I-10 and sought to elude law enforcement, according to prosecutors. The driver turned off his headlights and lost control, ejecting a female passenger from the backseat.

PCAO said that the passenger died subsequently.

According to the PCAO, the defendant hid behind bushes after the crash before surrendering to law police.

According to the PCAO, a blood test revealed that the defendant had THC in his system at the time.

