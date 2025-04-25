19-year-old Accused In Deadly Oklahoma Home Invasion Apprehended In Kansas City

A 19-year-old, one of several young adults implicated in a tragic Oklahoma home invasion, was discovered and arrested in Kansas City (State of Missouri) over the weekend.

According to Jackson County, Missouri Circuit Court records filed on Friday, April 18, Zamarion M. R. Blocker, 19, is still in custody in Kansas City for the offense.

The Edmond, Oklahoma, Police Department said that at about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 4, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the area of Pinnacle Ln. and Earl A. Rodkey Dr. in response to complaints of a house invasion. When they arrived, they discovered three victims, including 61-year-old Xiao H. Wang, who had been pronounced dead.

Investigators report that a second male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent gunshot wound to Wang. A third woman was also discovered uninjured.

The victims claimed that at least two males broke into their home, attacked them, and fled. On January 5 and 8, police previously arrested Robert Mayfield and Tauriawn Knight in connection with the case.

Law enforcement officials reported that they arrested Blocker and three other suspects on Friday. All arrests and charges filed in relation to the incident are listed below.

Blocker was still in custody in Kansas City on Wednesday, April 23. An extradition order has been issued for his return to Oklahoma. The Edmond Police Department has not given any additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

