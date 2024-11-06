18-year-old son grabbed a knife and went for a stroll with his mother to talk about their troubles before he tragically stabbed her in the neck and then claimed she was kidnapped; arrested.

In a horrifying event in Arizona, an 18-year-old son, A. Ashcroft, has been charged with the premeditated murder of his 38-year-old mother, M. Collier, after what appeared to be a plotted attack that killed her in a nearby field.

The tragic line of events began early in the week, when Ashcroft and his mother went for a stroll to address their ongoing personal issues. According to investigators, Collier’s body was located in a field near their home about 9:04 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators found her with blood around her mouth and a broken kitchen knife beside her, suggesting a brutal struggle.

Minutes after the discovery, at 9:11 a.m., deputies received a complaint of a kidnapping involving Collier. Ashcroft called 911, claiming that unknown intruders had abducted his mother during their walk. However, the plot unraveled as more information became available.

Ashcroft attempted to flee when the deputies arrived at the family residence, but they arrested him. Unexpectedly, shortly after his arrest, Ashcroft confessed his guilt, asking the deputies to shoot him and asserting his “not innocent” status. The investigation at the scene indicated that Ashcroft had come home from the stroll noticeably upset, with blood on his clothing that he initially disregarded as ketchup.

Ashcroft’s brothers assisted with the inquiry, observing that the victim and suspect had not communicated for three days owing to persistent disagreements. The situation worsened the night before Collier’s death, with Ashcroft hurling derogatory remarks at his mother. The next morning, their seemingly peaceful reunion took a deadly turn as they attempted to resolve their differences. According to court documents, when Collier was waiting for Ashcroft outside before their walk, he entered the kitchen and got a knife.

Investigators discovered footprints at the crime scene that matched Ashcroft’s shoes, as well as blood-stained clothing at his residence. More damaging was the finding of Ashcroft’s journal, which had writings that shockingly revealed his intentions to end his mother’s life, such as, “My mother needs to be annihilated, for her own good. “Do it if you want to save her soul.”

The diary post also showed Ashcroft’s mixed emotions and a perceived call to action, which culminated in his disastrous decision on Wednesday. Ashcroft informed the deputies that while he and his mother were sitting on hay bales in the field, he saw an opportunity to carry out his plan. During a struggle over the knife Ashcroft had brought with him, he eventually overpowered Collier, resulting in her untimely death.

After being arrested and hospitalized for a self-inflicted neck wound, Ashcroft was brought into jail on charges of first-degree murder. The jury’s swift verdict underscores the gravity of his crimes and the overwhelming evidence against him. His statement during the investigation corroborated the premeditated nature of the murder, which was consistent with the diary entries that depicted his disturbed thoughts.

This case has shocked the community, with many expressing tremendous compassion for the family, particularly the painful impact on Collier’s remaining children, who must now deal with her mother’s death in such horrific circumstances. The court has scheduled additional proceedings, and as the legal process continues, the community works to recover from the upsetting events that have occurred.

