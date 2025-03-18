17-year-old Girl Reported Missing From Bronzeville

Chicago police are seeking the community’s assistance in finding a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday from the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Here’s the backstory: Arriona Walton disappeared in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, as stated in a CPD missing person alert.

Walton stands at 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. The last known outfit she wore was a white t-shirt, green cardigan, and black leggings.

Here are some actions you can take: If you have any information, please reach out to the Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

