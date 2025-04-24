16-year-old Girl Reported Vanished After Visiting Southern California Theme Park

Police in Anaheim are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a teenager who was reported missing after visiting a Southern California theme park.

Annie Kathleen, 16, was last seen on Sunday at Disney California Adventure Park, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

She was visiting the park from Calipatria with her family.

She is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is requested to call police at 714-765-1900.

