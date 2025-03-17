16 Individuals Facing Charges for Illegal Reentry After Removal, Some with Felony Convictions

Federal prosecutors have accused 16 people in the previous two weeks of illegally reentering the United States after being removed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, which stated March 14.

The office mentioned that the cases were filed with the help of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal law enforcement agencies. The defendants in these cases have previous felony convictions, which include crimes against children and murder.

Inglewood police arrested Jose Cristian Saravia-Sanchez, a 30-year-old defendant from El Salvador, on March 6. He was apprehended as a suspect in a murder case that took place on February 25, according to the office.

The U.S. attorney’s office stated that investigators found out Saravia had been deported in 2013 but reentered the country illegally.

The authorities have charged Saravia with being an undocumented immigrant discovered in the U.S. and an immigrant in possession of a firearm, as reported by the office.

The U.S. attorney’s office stated that Francisco Marquina-Sierra, 32, from Mexico, faces charges for reportedly reentering the country following a 2013 removal order.

According to the office, his criminal record in Orange County includes convictions for second-degree robbery and child abuse.

A federal magistrate judge has ordered him to be held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for April 14 in Santa Ana, according to the office.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced that Luis Enrique Barreto, a 38-year-old individual from Mexico and a convicted sex offender, has been charged with not registering as a sex offender as required by federal law. Additionally, he faces charges for unlawfully reentering the country after being removed.

Barreto, who got deported in 2021, was discovered living close to a school upon returning to the U.S., as reported by the office.

The office stated that his arraignment is scheduled for March 18 in Los Angeles.

Reference Article