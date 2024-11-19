14-year-old Girl Jumps To Her Death From Swanky Soho Apartment Building

A 14-year-old girl jumped to her death from a luxury Soho apartment building on Sunday, according to police and sources.

An NYPD spokesperson stated that the tragedy started at 7:20 a.m. when police received a report about an unresponsive girl at 101 Wooster St.

At the scene, they declared the victim dead.

According to law enforcement officials, the youngster lived with her family on the building’s third and fourth levels, where homes can sell for more than $5 million.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the police.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

