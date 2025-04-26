14-year-old Boy Shot In Englewood

A 14-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning while wandering through Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.

The incident took place at around 4:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Justine Street.

Police said the teen heard gunfire from an unknown direction and fled before learning he had been shot in the right hip.

He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital and then transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was described as in fair condition.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description was available. Area One detectives are conducting an investigation.

