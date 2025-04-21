13-year-olds Arrested After Car Pursuit In Downtown Indianapolis

Two teenagers have been arrested after a police chase in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

A police chase concluded shortly after midnight on April 20 at the junction of South Meridian Street and East South Street, near Lucas Oil Stadium, following an investigation into an allegation of shots fired, according to an IMPD public police report.

At this point, it is unclear when or where the chase or investigation began.

According to the police report, two 13-year-old guys were detained on preliminary accusations of felony auto theft, misdemeanor marijuana possession, leaving the scene of a vehicle accident with injury, hazardous possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and resisting law enforcement.

Officers reportedly seized an unknown amount of marijuana and discovered a semiautomatic pistol and six 9mm round casings. The teens reportedly stole a 2013 Ford Fusion, according to the police report. A 2022 Chevrolet Malibu was also damaged, although the police report did not indicate its involvement.

Anyone with information about this event can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

