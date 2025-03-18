13 People Saved After Being Stuck In Burger King Restroom During Tornado In Missouri

In Villa Ridge, Missouri, a small town located approximately 45 miles southwest of St. Louis, experienced destruction as an EF-2 tornado wreaked havoc on multiple buildings, including a Burger King.

Villa Ridge, a charming town in Franklin County, is home to approximately 3,000 residents. Nestled between Interstate 44 and Highway 100, it boasts a close-knit community and picturesque surroundings.

Just off the exit to Washington, Missouri, on Interstate 44, you’ll find a Burger King restaurant with a connected gas station nearby. The area also features a bank, another gas station, and a rest stop for large trucks.

On Friday night, a video captured the tornado in the background during the severe weather, highlighting the gas station and Burger King sign off the interstate.

The tornado caused significant damage to the Burger King and gas station, trapping 13 employees and customers inside a bathroom where they had sought shelter.

Gabriella Breeding, the general manager of Burger King, stayed on the phone with employees who were trapped inside the building while she hurried to the store. She also called 911 on her way there.

When she got there, the local firefighters had also arrived, and after inspecting the building, they concluded that no one was inside. However, Breeding was certain that there were people in the building.

When the firefighters heard voices calling out and noticed the beam of a flashlight, they successfully located and rescued all the individuals inside.

Fortunately, none of the 13 individuals trapped inside sustained any injuries.

An employee’s car got wrecked in the parking lot outside.

Five semi-trucks nearby were overturned.

The Burger King location in Villa Ridge is expected to remain closed for a period of three to six months. During this time, experts will assess the extent of the damage and decide whether the building can be repaired or if a complete rebuild is necessary.

Approximately 20 employees at the Burger King location will have the opportunity to temporarily transfer to one of the chain’s neighboring city locations.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least 12 people lost their lives in Missouri during the severe weather on Friday.

