11 Taken Into Custody For Illegal Weapon Trafficking In A Pennsylvania Sting Operation: AG Sunday

A task force focused on gun violence arrested eleven persons on charges of illegal “straw purchase” and gun trafficking, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday stated.

After evading a traffic stop, police caught Stanford A. Russell Jr., 33, at his Pittsburgh home. Police reported on Sunday that they discovered a revolver, firearm accessories, and drugs during the arrest. Since Russell is on parole for previous criminal convictions, the police held him in prison without bail.

Ten others were recently charged with various crimes, including felony violations of the Uniform Firearms Act and conspiracy. The inquiry into the individuals’ links is ongoing. Russell, on the other hand, appears to have acted independently, according to Sunday.

In addition to Russell, the following individuals are charged:

Daniel Crow, of Pittsburgh

Taylor Murphy, Pittsburgh

Juliona Upsher, Trafford

Vance Arrington, Pittsburgh

Aiyanna Crosby, Pittsburgh

Danielle Pinkston, Pittsburgh

Tejuan Davis, McKeesport

Daemon Davis, McKeesport

Jaidon Berry, Verona

Sarah Woodruff, Verona

”Straw purchases and other illegal transfers of firearms are direct safety threats to our communities, and this task force is devoted to tracking offenders and the firearms which so often end up at violent crime scenes,” Sunday said. “I commend the agencies involved in this case who worked together to stop an illegal flow of firearms.”

The Allegheny County Gun Violence Task Force, part of the Office of Attorney General, led the investigations. The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Division, Pennsylvania State Parole, Allegheny County Police Department, Swissvale Police Department, and Pittsburgh Police Department all provided assistance.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute these people.

