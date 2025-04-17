11 Idahoans Convicted For Their Roles In large Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

According to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott, 11 Idaho defendants were convicted of federal drug trafficking charges after attempting to distribute substantial amounts of fentanyl in southern Idaho.

According to court documents, the organization recruited recent parolees while they were in jail for a conspiracy to traffic fentanyl from the US/Mexico border and distribute it in Idaho.

The following people were sentenced for federal narcotics offenses:

Austin Chad Lee , 29, of Twin Falls, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Arafat Ramirez , 43, of Jerome, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Brandon Aaron Dana , 37, of Leadore, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Tina Jane Morris , 46, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Sammy Davey Martinez , 49, of Nampa, was sentenced to 78 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Jamie Lee Coltrin , 36, of Rupert, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Jenika Ann Johnson , 31, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl.

Daniel Ross Coltrin , 40, of Paul, was sentenced to 25 months in prison for attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Rosa Ramirez , of Jerome, 64, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Rachel Dixon , 36, of Boise, was sentenced to 3 years’ probation for distribution of fentanyl.

Laila Vanessa Ramirez-Martinez, 35, of Jerome, was sentenced to two years’ probation for false statement.

The conviction was the product of a large-scale investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, which included the cooperation of ten federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations.

“The success of this investigation is the direct result of cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies,” wrote Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott in a prepared statement. “Protecting Idahoans from dangerous drugs flowing up from the Mexico border is one of our highest law enforcement priorities, and I commend each of the agencies involved for their outstanding work achieving justice in this case.”

Detectives with Idaho State Police (ISP) got a tip in early 2023 that 29-year-old Austin Chad Lee of Twin Falls was distributing large amounts of fentanyl throughout southern Idaho, according to court documents. ISP detectives worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other agencies to immediately investigate Lee and determine the source of the drugs.

Investigators made several controlled purchases of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Lee and his co-conspirators, which included Jamie Coltrin, Jenika Johnson, Brandon Dana, Tina Morris, and Daniel Coltrin.

Investigators found that the scheme recruited recent parolees while they were in prison. According to the US Attorney’s Office, the conspirators assisted in the trafficking of fentanyl from the US/Mexico border for distribution in Idaho, while other members of the conspiracy took money for the drugs.

In July 2023, the investigation was broadened to include Lee’s Mexican drug supplier and other co-conspirators. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, detectives found more co-conspirators, including Arafat Ramirez, Rosa Ramirez, Laila Ramirez-Martinez, Sammy Martinez, and Rachel Dixon.

According to Whattcott, the investigation was thorough, resulting in the recovery of approximately 48,000 fentanyl pills and four pounds of methamphetamine, severely impeding the supply of fentanyl in Idaho and the Magic Valley area.

“We are proud that the State of Idaho works so well with our federal partners to protect the public,” stated Governor Brad Little. “The goal of our Operation Esto Perpetua initiative is to provide law enforcement with the necessary training and tools to keep Idaho safe.” Today’s announcement of the conviction of 11 narcotics traffickers indicates that what Idaho is doing is effective”.

In addition to the work of the ISP and DEA, Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott praised the following agencies for their assistance in the investigations and arrests of the aforementioned individuals: Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police Department, and the Idaho Department of Correction.

