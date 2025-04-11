100 Illegal Slot Machines Seized And 2 Apprehended In Casino Control Commission Investigation

Around 100 suspected illegal slot machines were seized, and two people were arrested during an Ohio Casino Control Commission investigation.

Officers served warrants on Urbana Social Club and Midway Social Club, according to the commission.

According to the commission, officers seized the gambling machines and an undisclosed quantity of cash before arresting two people.

“Illegal casinos operate outside of the law and prey upon vulnerable Ohioans,” said Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew Schuler. “We appreciate the partnership with other law enforcement agencies in holding accountable those who disregard Ohio’s gaming laws.”

The commission has executed over 163 search warrants and seized over 7,000 illegal gaming devices. According to the commission, this exceeds the total number of slot machines in Ohio’s four regulated casinos.

