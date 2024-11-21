10 Rare Coins Set to Increase in Value Over the Next Five Years

Coin collecting, often dubbed the “Hobby of Kings,” is a passion that crosses all social classes, from royalty to everyday people. While owning a collection of rare coins may seem like a luxury reserved for the wealthy, the truth is that anyone can start collecting, and you don’t need to be a millionaire to begin. In fact, some rare coins—many of which are still in circulation—can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Let’s explore 10 rare coins, some of which you might find in your pocket change, that have the potential to increase in value over the next five years.

1. 1943 Lincoln Head Copper Penny

Still in Circulation: Yes

Estimated Value: $240,000 to $336,000

The 1943 Lincoln Head Copper Penny is one of the most famous error coins in U.S. history. Due to World War II, copper and nickel were needed for the war effort, so the U.S. Mint produced pennies using zinc-coated steel. However, a small batch of copper pennies was mistakenly struck. With only about 20 of these copper pennies believed to exist, they can fetch as much as $336,000 on the market today, making it a rare and valuable find.

2. 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar

Still in Circulation: No

Estimated Value: $10 Million

The 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar is considered a national treasure and one of the rarest and most valuable U.S. coins. This coin marks the first silver dollar struck by the U.S. Mint and is a significant part of American history. One of these coins sold for a record $10 million in 2013. If you’re lucky enough to own one, you could be holding a piece of U.S. numismatic history.

3. 1969-S Lincoln Cent With Doubled Die Obverse

Still in Circulation: Yes

Estimated Value: $126,500

The 1969-S Lincoln Cent with a doubled die obverse is a highly sought-after coin among collectors. A misalignment during the minting process resulted in a doubled image on the coin, making it one of the most valuable error coins of the 20th century. Fewer than 100 of these coins are believed to exist, and less than 40 have been authenticated, making it a prized discovery for collectors, worth up to $126,500.

4. 1913 Liberty Head Nickel

Still in Circulation: No

Estimated Value: $1.4 Million

The 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is one of the most famous coins in American numismatics. Only five examples of this coin were ever minted, and it was created without the approval of the U.S. Mint. The coin was supposed to be a Buffalo Nickel, but five Liberty Head designs mistakenly made it through. Today, the 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is considered the holy grail of U.S. coin collecting and can be worth over $1.4 million.

5. 1982 No Mint Mark Roosevelt Dime

Still in Circulation: Yes

Estimated Value: $30 to $300

Most coins include a mint mark indicating where they were made, but the 1982 Roosevelt Dime has no mint mark at all. While these dimes are not as valuable as some other rarities, they are still worth more than face value, ranging from $30 to $300 depending on their condition. If you come across one of these dime errors, it’s worth holding onto.

6. 1927-D St. Gaudens Double Eagle

Still in Circulation: No

Estimated Value: $2.5 Million to $7 Million

The 1927-D St. Gaudens Double Eagle is one of the rarest U.S. gold coins from the 20th century. After President Franklin D. Roosevelt recalled all gold coins in 1933, only a small number of Double Eagles were left in circulation. Today, the 1927-D Double Eagle can fetch up to $7 million for an uncirculated specimen, making it one of the most coveted gold coins.

7. 2005-D Speared Bison Jefferson Nickel

Still in Circulation: Yes

Estimated Value: $150 to $450

The 2005-D Speared Bison Jefferson Nickel is another error coin that can be worth more than face value. A die break during the minting process caused a “spear” to appear on the back of the bison depicted on the coin. While not as valuable as some other coins, the speared bison can still fetch $150 to $450 in decent condition, and certain rare examples have sold for even more at auctions.

8. 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar

Still in Circulation: No

Estimated Value: $350,000 to $630,000

The 1838-O Capped Bust Half Dollar is a rare coin minted at the New Orleans Mint. Only around 20 of these coins are believed to have been produced due to mechanical issues at the mint. Its rarity and historical significance make it highly sought after by collectors, and it can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

9. 1955 Doubled Die Penny

Still in Circulation: Yes

Estimated Value: $1,800

The 1955 Doubled Die Penny is another error coin that collectors highly value. The misalignment during the minting process resulted in a doubled image of the coin’s design. These pennies are relatively easy to spot, as the doubling is visible in the numbers and letters on the coin. In good condition, a 1955 Doubled Die Penny can be worth around $1,800.

10. 1873-CC Liberty Seated Dime

Still in Circulation: No

Estimated Value: $1.8 Million

The 1873-CC Liberty Seated Dime, struck at the Carson City Mint, is the only known example of its kind. This unique “No Arrows” dime can be worth upwards of $1.8 million. Its rarity, along with the fascinating story behind its creation, makes it one of the most prized coins in American history.

The Allure of Rare Coins: A Collector’s Dream

Whether you are a seasoned numismatist or just starting out in the world of coin collecting, the hunt for rare coins is thrilling. While it’s highly unlikely you’ll find one of these million-dollar coins in your pocket change, they offer an exciting opportunity for collectors and investors alike. Whether you’re finding these treasures in antique shops or through buying coin rolls from the bank, collecting rare coins can be an exciting and rewarding journey.

Reference Article