1 Woman Dead Following Multi-vehicle Accident In Westmoreland County

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Westmoreland County on Friday morning, according to state police.

According to a press release, the accident occurred in Salem Township just after 7 a.m. when the driver of a Mack truck crossed a red light on Route 22 at the 819 intersection.

According to state police, Rene Davis, 60, the driver of a Ford Transit, was approaching the crossroads, as was a teenage female in another car, when the truck struck Davis’ driver-side door.

According to the news release, the teenager driving the third vehicle collided with the truck on the driver’s side.

According to state police, the truck driver drove through the intersection, crossed the median, and halted in the westbound lane, blocking traffic.

According to the press release, Davis’ vehicle came to a halt on the side of the road, while the third vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

According to state police, Davis died at the scene.

According to the news announcement, the truck driver was not hurt, and the young driver was taken to Monroeville for evaluation.

Reference Article