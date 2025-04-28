1 Woman Dead And Firefighters Injured Following Late-night House Fire In Altoona

UPDATE: Several firefighters were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries following a house fire in Altoona that killed one woman.

Unknown injuries led to the transfer of five Altoona Fire Department firefighters, according to a Facebook post from the Three Springs Volunteer Fire Company.

According to a Facebook post by one of the firefighters’ family members, he saved the lives of a mother and two children and is presently being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. We anticipate his release shortly.

Both fire agencies have yet to share any information on the other firefighters’ current conditions.

ORIGINAL: Blair County Coroner Ray Benton said that one woman died as a result of a house fire in Altoona late Saturday night.

According to a press release, the coroner’s office was called to a home on the 100 block of E. Fourth Ave. for a death investigation following a fire just before 11:15 p.m.

According to the news statement, Sandra Howard, 64, died in the home during the fire.

An autopsy will take place earlier this week, according to the coroner’s office.

