1 Person Dead Following Roanoke House Fire

One person is dead after a house fire Monday, April 14, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to reports of a structure fire in the 3300 block of Hollins Road NE. There was smoke in the vicinity, and the report was upgraded to a fighting fire around 4:10 a.m., according to firemen.

Firefighters took a defensive approach due to the significant flames on the first floor. The firefighters reported extinguishing the fire at 4:41 a.m.

The Roanoke incident: the Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the incident.

An injured person discovered outside the home died after being transferred to the hospital. Firefighters believe the victim himself caused the injuries.

The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

