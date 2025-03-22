1 Person Dead And Another Arrested Following Chase In Ohio

A police pursuit began in West Chester early Wednesday morning and concluded in a tragic officer-involved shooting on Interstate 75 near Lockland.

According to authorities, the incident began around 2:45 a.m., when a license plate scanner identified a stolen vehicle.

When cops attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver escaped, resulting in a multi-county chase.

Several occupants fled the vehicle on foot, prompting the call to Lockland police.

Around mile marker 14, police arrested one person and found another wandering along I-75.

Police claim the suspect, a Black guy, was holding an object and refused to comply with demands. An officer attempted to subdue him with a taser, but it proved useless.

Officials claim the subject continued to resist, causing the officer to use his pistol.

Authorities on the scene administered medical help after shooting the man in the chest, but they pronounced him dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the probe. We have not published the deceased’s identification.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed for several hours until reopening at 7:40 a.m.

